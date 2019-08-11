|
John E. "Jack" Ryder, age 68, of LaGrange Park. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Deborah A. Ryder, nee Rizzo; loving "father" of Jona and Bryan Van Deun; "Big Jack" to Barrett Van Deun and Ainsley Van Deun; brother of Susan (Roland) Cull and Barbara (Edward) Welk; brother in law of Nick Rizzo, Sue Sullivan, Marty (Sue) Rizzo and Kris (Dick) Schultz; uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jack was born to Raymond A. Ryder and Elaine Unger Ryder. He was welcomed by his older sisters Sue and Barb. After a not so stellar two years of college, Jack joined the Navy. Once his naval service was finished, he worked full time and earned his B.A. from Elmhurst College in 1982 and his MBA from University of Chicago in 1990. Jack worked for the Illinois Dept. of Transportation for 27 1/2 years. He took early retirement at the end of 2002. His second career was at the University of Chicago as a contract specialist for construction. A longtime resident of LaGrange Park Jack was a Village Trustee for 12 years, he represented the First United Methodist Church in LaGrange at the local, national and international levels. He was a member of the American Legion and Lyons Club. There will be a visitation at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513 on Friday, August 16th from 3-9 P.M. The celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, August 17th at 10:30 A.M. at the First United Methodists Church of LaGrange at 100 West Cossitt, LaGrange, IL 60525. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: First United Methodist Church of LaGrange. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019