Age 71. Beloved partner of 26 years to Sandi Schlueter. Devoted father of John T. (Alyssa) Schmidt, and Jaclyn (Joe) Knapczyk. Proud grandfather of Jack, Sammy, Molly, Andrew, and Joey. Loving brother of Joseph (Heidi) Schmidt, and Richard (Marilyn) Schmidt. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. until time of Service 7:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on John's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family.www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878