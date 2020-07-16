1/
John E. Schmidt
Age 71. Beloved partner of 26 years to Sandi Schlueter. Devoted father of John T. (Alyssa) Schmidt, and Jaclyn (Joe) Knapczyk. Proud grandfather of Jack, Sammy, Molly, Andrew, and Joey. Loving brother of Joseph (Heidi) Schmidt, and Richard (Marilyn) Schmidt. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. until time of Service 7:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on John's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family.

www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
17
Service
07:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Memories & Condolences

July 15, 2020
John was a dear friend. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a real zest for life. He always had a joke to make you laugh. He will be missed. My condolences to Sandi and his family. Carole
Carole Gibb
Friend
July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020
When you think of John you cant help but smile and remember him smiling. His beautiful sense of humor and quick wit were so entertaining. John always had a great story to tell. My heart breaks for Sandi and his family. His devotion to her was always present and so loving. We will miss John terribly.
Our condolences,
Mark and Elaine
Elaine Simcox
Friend
July 14, 2020
John had a wonderful twinkle in his eyes, a laugh that made you smile and lived life to the fullest with the most loving partner that a man could have. Much too soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sandi and the family.
Cynthia
Cynthia
Friend
