Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Schutz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John E. Schutz Obituary
John E. Schutz, 83, of River Forest; beloved husband of Jeannine, nee Paris; cherished father of Lisa Schutz, Timothy (Rosanne) Schutz, Paris Schutz, Tyson (Sarah Plovanich) Schutz, Autumn (Christopher Bleck) Schutz, and John R. (Aimee) Pacente; dear grandfather of Michael, Brandon, and J.J.; loving brother of Thomas (the late Pamela) Schutz and Carole Evans; fond uncle, loyal friend and mentor of many. John was a revered toy industry executive and a graduate of his beloved Michigan State University. He was also a lifelong devotee of the Chicago Bears. Visitation Wednesday, May 1st, 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown, & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Service Thursday, May 2nd, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Private. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now