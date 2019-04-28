|
|
John E. Schutz, 83, of River Forest; beloved husband of Jeannine, nee Paris; cherished father of Lisa Schutz, Timothy (Rosanne) Schutz, Paris Schutz, Tyson (Sarah Plovanich) Schutz, Autumn (Christopher Bleck) Schutz, and John R. (Aimee) Pacente; dear grandfather of Michael, Brandon, and J.J.; loving brother of Thomas (the late Pamela) Schutz and Carole Evans; fond uncle, loyal friend and mentor of many. John was a revered toy industry executive and a graduate of his beloved Michigan State University. He was also a lifelong devotee of the Chicago Bears. Visitation Wednesday, May 1st, 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown, & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Service Thursday, May 2nd, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Private. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019