|
|
John E. Taube, age 91, of Chicago passed away July 5, 2019. Loving husband of the late Elaine; dear father of Barbara (Brett) Taube Hesterberg and the late John E. III (Catherine); proud grandfather of John E. IV and Nicholas; fond brother of the late Dorothy Koukol and the late Mildred Bergstrom; cherished uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave., Chicago. Lying in state Thursday from 9 am until Funeral Service 10 am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 6201 W. Patterson, Chicago. Entombment Fairview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Family Rescue or Messiah Lutheran Church appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019