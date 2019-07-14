Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
6201 W. Patterson
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
6201 W. Patterson
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Taube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Taube

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Taube Obituary
John E. Taube, age 91, of Chicago passed away July 5, 2019. Loving husband of the late Elaine; dear father of Barbara (Brett) Taube Hesterberg and the late John E. III (Catherine); proud grandfather of John E. IV and Nicholas; fond brother of the late Dorothy Koukol and the late Mildred Bergstrom; cherished uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave., Chicago. Lying in state Thursday from 9 am until Funeral Service 10 am at Messiah Lutheran Church, 6201 W. Patterson, Chicago. Entombment Fairview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Family Rescue or Messiah Lutheran Church appreciated. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now