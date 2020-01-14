Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
John E. Zimmerman


1955 - 2020
John E. Zimmerman Obituary
John E. "Jack" Zimmerman, age 87, U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL 1975-2018, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Villa St. Benedict. He was born September 16, 1932 in Morris, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
