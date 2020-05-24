John Campbell passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 17, 2020 in Chicago. Beloved husband, father of four children (David, Tom, Susan, and Beth), father-in-law to two daughters-in-law (Karen and Ronda), grandfather to three grandchildren (Sara, Megan, and Jack), and to many granddogs over the years (including Champ, Buster, Mac, and Layla). John will be missed by his extended family and dear friends. John was a man who laughed a ton, loved a good party, and kept his emotions "close to the vest". He truly enjoyed simple pleasures of life, and most of all his love of family and friends. Interment private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Chicago. Visit www.michalikfuneralhome.com/obituary/john-campbell for details including updated information and an electronic guestbook or call 312-421-0936. John will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.