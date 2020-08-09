John Edward Cline, of Naples, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, he had been a full-time Naples resident since 2017. John was born October 29, 1947 in Lincoln, IL, the oldest son of Robert Cantrall and Edna E. (nee Dencker) Cline. He learned his strong work ethic growing up on the family farm where he milked cows, stacked hay bales with precision and raised a champion steer.



John received his BS in Finance at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1969. Following graduation, he was hired by the American National Bank & Trust Company's commercial banking department. While working there and raising two young children, John earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. In 1981, he joined The First National Bank of Chicago. He spent the next twenty years specializing in commercial real estate lending at First Chicago and Northern Trust. Prior to retiring in 2006, John worked for LaSalle National Bank in credit administration.



John was a long-standing member of the Porsche Club of America's Chicago Region. He participated in their Driver Education track events and enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow Porsche enthusiasts. John was an avid student of financial and political news. He will be remembered for his intelligence, his sense of humor, his sensitivity and love of family, friends and caregivers.



John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Joan (nee Berg) Cline; his beloved children, Jason (Mary) Cline and Kelly (Mike) Drapeau; his sister and brothers, Margaret (the late Ronald) Urbanik, James Cline and Joseph (Susan) Cline; four cherished grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Community Foundation of Collier County/Glenview Employee Scholarship, 1110 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34108.





