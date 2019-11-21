|
John "Jack" Edward Hollender passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 78. He died peacefully at home in the presence of his loving wife, Lynn Weitzke. In the days prior to his death he was accompanied and cared for by his three children, Robert (Susan) their children, Kade Edward and Connor Arthur, Rebecca and her daughter, Luna Grace, and Matthew Hollender (Hayley) and their daughter, Norah Leigh. He will also be deeply missed by his sister, Bonnie (Hollender) Popa (Dan), and nieces, Jane (Popa) Yakam (Brad) and Julie (Popa) Wadle (Travis), and nephew, James Popa. Visitation with Jack's Family will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at https://www.mercyhome.org. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019