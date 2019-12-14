|
|
On Monday, December 9, 2019, John Edward Howard, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away at the age of 87.
John was born January 11, 1932 and raised in Chicago. He eventually moved to Wheaton where he and the love of his life Barbara Monahan, lived and raised their family for almost 60 years.
John's many accomplishments included proudly serving his country in the United States Army in the Korean War, 40 years at Illinois Bell Telephone, starter at Eagle Brook Country Club in retirement, serving as Eucharistic Minister and being all-around the best man you have ever met.
He had a love/hate relationship with golf but always found pleasure playing every Saturday at Old Wayne Golf Club with his foursome for over 50 years. He also loved refereeing at all the area high school football games including his own sons from time to time.
John is survived and will be forever in the hearts of his beautiful wife Barbara, who he met at 13 and was married to for 64 years, his children, John (Julie) Howard, Dan (Sue) Howard, Diane (Jim) Downey, grandchildren Lindsay Howard, Dan (Jasmine) Howard, John (Janna) Howard, Brianna Aubin, Kathleen (Rick) Kenealy, Emily (Mike) Gladu, Erin (Jared) Fedota, Brendan Howard, Ryan Downey, Cameron Howard, Meghan Downey, Kaitlin Downey, and Jonathan Howard. He was great grandfather to Carter and Hattie Howard, Jessa and John Talen Howard, Harper Kenealy, and Cecilia Fedota. He was beloved brother to Carol Sheehan, and loving uncle to many. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Marie (Keegan) Howard, his sister Joan, and his sister-in-law Patricia, and their husbands Jim Keleher and Bob Moore.
Visitation from 9-10am with Celebration Memorial Mass directly following, held in honor of John on January 11, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church; 310 S. Wheaton Ave.; Wheaton, IL 60187.
As a favor to the family and final gift to honor John, please share your fondest memory or thought about what John meant to you and send it to: Mr. Howard; PO Box 754; West Chicago, IL 60186: or email to: [email protected] We thank you all for your love of such a wonderful, one of a kind man.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 14, 2019