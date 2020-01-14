|
John Edward Molloy, age 73, resident of Hinsdale, IL. Proud and loving father of Erin (Matthew) Vahl and Leigh Molloy; grandfather of Caitlin and Ryan Vahl; dear brother of Dennis (Mary Lou), Mary Jean Fink, and the late Eugene (the late Grace), Peggy, and Michael (Brenda Borri) Molloy; cherished uncle and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, January 16th, 3:00 PM until time of prayer service 6:30 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, IL. Interment Private. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020