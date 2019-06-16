|
Suerth , John Edward John Edward Suerth, age 85, of Glenview, IL. Beloved husband of the late Carol nee Alder. Loving father of Nicole Widmar (Jay) Jensen, John (Renata) Suerth, Amanda (George) Sargent, and the late Samanthea Ann Suerth. Proud grandfather of Ryan, Charlie, Joseph and Livia Widmar; Maxwell, Nicholas and Jacob Kanter; and Sophia, Isabelle and Nina Suerth. Dear brother of Marylou Morrill and Elizabeth (the late Robert) Moran. Visitation Friday June 21, 2019 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street Glenview, IL 60025. Interment private St. Mary Cemetery, Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 Ridge Road, Chicago, IL 60660. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847 675-1990)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019