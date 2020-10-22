John Ervin Tilgner of Chicago, a multi-faceted all-around outstanding human, passed away in his home on September 13, 2020 at age 92 after a brief but mightily fought battle with cancer. Loved and admired for his intellect, love of life, devotion to fitness, advocacy for social justice and political fairness, examining and debating any aspect of inequity, we all believed he would make it to one hundred as he promised. A simple and unpretentious man, he was known for his simplicity and bragged how he traveled abroad with no more luggage than the simple Lands End cross-body. As a final selfless act, John donated his body to science through the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. John was born August 2, 1928 in Hawarden, Iowa to John Ervin and Vesta Tilgner, nee Cooper. Ever the athlete, John had fond memories of skating on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, developing his hockey skills, where his father, John senior, a scion of the Hawarden Community, was transferred between 1932 and 1937 until the family returned to Hawarden to establish the Ben Franklin variety store which became a fixture in the town for more than 50 years. John, ever curious and seeking, attained degrees in business, theology, education, and law. He was a graduate of the University of Iowa, Iliff School of Theology; Denver, Colorado; and John Marshall Law School, Chicago. A life-long Hawkeye, John wed fellow Hawkeye Margaret Turner in October of 1950, later welcoming daughter, Michaela. After he completed Iliff School of Theology, John pastored several rural Iowa churches before continuing his academic pursuit in education. Ever exploring and seeking greater adventure and challenge, John landed in Chicago and became a teacher for the Chicago Public Schools. Deciding that education was a more rewarding challenge, John returned to teaching following a brief foray in the field of law after completing John Marshall Law School, Chicago. In Chicago John met and married Helen (Liz) Shaw in October of 1977. Several years later Abeni Ain completed the family. John retired from Chicago Public Schools in 1988 to become the consummate stay-at-home dad extraordinaire. John married Juanita Paris nee Mikell in April of 1993. An avid runner, John was a member of the Chicago Marathon Alumni , completing every race since its inception in 1977 at age 49 through 2012 at age 84 with five finishes in his age group: 2nd place in 2011, 2009, and 2008; 4th place in 2006; 5th place in 2005. John was devoted to his mileage: rollerblading, skating, skiing, even when running became walking and walking became triking. Seen running daily, John was a Beverly neighborhood fixture whether sitting in the driveway while reading his book, frequenting the neighborhood coffeeshops and reading or out and about on general errands. John was recognized and loved by all thorough out the neighborhood. He will be sorely missed. John was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Vesta, brother, Thomas, and sister-in-law, Carmen. John is survived by his wife, Juanita; Margaret Turner Orr of Burlington, Iowa; Helen (Liz) Stabler of Inglewood, California; daughters Michaela Tilgner (Steve DeCock) of Omaha and Abeni Whitfield (Antoine) of Chicago; stepdaughter Zandria Hardman of Chicago; stepson William Paris of Chicago; nephews Tappen Tilgner (Paula) of Olathe, Kansas and Monte Tilgner (Missy) of Orange City, Iowa; three nieces, six grandchildren and innumerable friends. Loved ones may leave us but love stays with us always.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store