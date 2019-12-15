Home

First Congregational Church of La Grange
100 S 6th Ave
La Grange, IL 60525
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church of LaGrange
Rev. Dr. John Evert Biegert

John Evert Biegert, 87, died December 6, 2019. Born in Abilene, Kansas to Clarence and Ella (nee Peterson) Biegert. Survived by daughter Diane Biegert, daughter-in-law Julie Jackson Biegert, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son Dr. J. Douglas Biegert, and most recently, his wife of 65 years and love of his life, Evelyn J. Biegert. Much-loved minister, tennis player, bridge player, bicyclist, golfer, animal lover, and traveler. Memorial service Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1:00 PM at First Congregational Church of LaGrange. Memorials to the memorial fund of First Congregational Church of LaGrange, 100 South 6th Avenue, LaGrange, IL 60525.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
