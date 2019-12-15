|
John Evert Biegert, 87, died December 6, 2019. Born in Abilene, Kansas to Clarence and Ella (nee Peterson) Biegert. Survived by daughter Diane Biegert, daughter-in-law Julie Jackson Biegert, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son Dr. J. Douglas Biegert, and most recently, his wife of 65 years and love of his life, Evelyn J. Biegert. Much-loved minister, tennis player, bridge player, bicyclist, golfer, animal lover, and traveler. Memorial service Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1:00 PM at First Congregational Church of LaGrange. Memorials to the memorial fund of First Congregational Church of LaGrange, 100 South 6th Avenue, LaGrange, IL 60525.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019