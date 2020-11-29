John "Jack" Bradley, age 82, of Oak Forest passed away November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maureen Bradley. Loving father of Matthew, Mary Therese, John (Kathleen), and Martin (Michaela) Bradley. Proud grandfather of Deliah, Maureen, Jack, Grace, and Declan. Dear uncle of many. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
. Visitation Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 9 – 11 AM at Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St Midlothian, IL 60445. 11 AM prayers at the funeral home going to St Christopher Church for 11:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 Mitigation Restrictions visitation is limited to 10 people (100 people at St Christopher Church) at any given time. We kindly ask that you keep your visit brief to allow others the ability to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com
or (708) 385-4478.