St Petronille Catholic Church
420 Glenwood Ave
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Petronille Church
420 Glenwood Avenue
Glen Ellyn, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Petronille Church
420 Glenwood Avenue
Glen Ellyn, IL
John F. "Jack" Brennan Obituary
John F. "Jack" Brennan, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved son of the late Thomas J. and Jane (nee McGlynn) from Balinameen, Boyle, County Roscommon, Ireland. The last surving sibling of the late Kay (Steve) Grace, Tom (Pat), Edward (Anita), Mary, Evelyn (Michael) Fitzgerald and Jean. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Loving companion and very special friend to Sally Jean Hanson. Faithful volunteer at DPCC, Sunrise, etc. Jack loved the White Sox, Bears and Notre Dame. He was a fairly good golfer and loved to sing Big Band era songs and Irish ballads. Jack and brother Tom nurtured the St. Philip High School Alumni Assoc. for 33 years. Visitation Tuesday from 9:30 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in the name of Michael Brennan, MAF 1504, to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6400 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
