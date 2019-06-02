Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Connors

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. Connors Obituary
John F. Connors, 72, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from lung cancer. He was a roofer, then a carpenter for Freeman Decorating, Local 714. He was an avid reader and lover of jazz music. Son of the late John and Louise (nee Strasser); father of Phillip and Gina; grandpa of Kevin and Jasmine; brother of Richard, Robert (Julie), and Candy (Brian) Birk; dear friend of Larry and Basha Madison; uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services to be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.