John F. Connors, 72, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from lung cancer. He was a roofer, then a carpenter for Freeman Decorating, Local 714. He was an avid reader and lover of jazz music. Son of the late John and Louise (nee Strasser); father of Phillip and Gina; grandpa of Kevin and Jasmine; brother of Richard, Robert (Julie), and Candy (Brian) Birk; dear friend of Larry and Basha Madison; uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services to be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019