John F. Danielson, very loving husband of Sandy, nee Raksany. Loving father of Arlyn Danielson (Jeffrey Schlosberg), Lauryn and the late Karyn Danielson. Beloved grandfather of Jared Schlosberg. In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 or (800-708-7644), would be appreciated. A memorial service for John will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Edgebrook Lutheran Church, 5252 W. Devon Ave., Chicago. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit John's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019