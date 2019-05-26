Home

John F. "Jack" Flaherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. "Jack" Flaherty Obituary
Age 84 Native of Galway City, Ireland. Loving and beloved husband of Helen Carroll-Flaherty (nee Sullivan) and the late Mary Ann Flaherty (nee O'Brien). Loving father of Colleen (Joe Nagle) Flaherty and the late infant Elizabeth Mary Flaherty. Adored step-father of Patty (Rob) Allison, Joan (Tom) Brennan, Tim (Mary) Carroll, Tom (Lori) Carroll, Jim Carroll and Erin Carroll. Proud grandpa of Brigid and Nora. Happy grandpa Jack of Maggie (Ted), Moira, Jack, Emily, Claire, Annie, Timmy, Tori, Luke, Hannah, Zach, and Lizzie. Dear brother of Noreen Allen, Maura Egan, Ann Callaghan of the United States. Hughie, Pete, and Eugene of Galway, Ireland. Joe, Tess, and Eileen of Australia. Vince of England. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews and a friend to all. Visitation Monday 2-8pm. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. to St. Michael Church Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL 60660-1017www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
