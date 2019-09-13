|
John F. Harkins; Devoted husband of Mary Jo, nee Arundel, for 50 years; Loving father of John (Jenny), Mary (Mike) Geraghty, and Eileen (Mike) Perry; Proud Oppie of Caitlin, Ryan, Grace, Tierney, Brendan, Maeve, Ellie, Caroline, Erin, Mikey, Jack, Tommy, and Joey; Beloved brother of Barbara (late Pete) Axell, late Sr. Kathleen O.P., Mary (Jerry) Wolf, Bridget (late Bob) Hoggatt, and Lilly (John) Cannon; Dear brother-in-law of Billy Arundel, Jimmy (Mariclare) Arundel, Tommy (Cheryl) Arundel, and Patty (Keith) Burchette; Fond uncle, and friend to many; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave, Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
