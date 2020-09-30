1/
John F. Haugh
1934 - 2020

John F. Haugh, age 86, late of Oak Lawn formerly of South Holland. Native of County Clare, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Mary Margaret Haugh (née Donohoe); loving brother of Patrick (late Sarah) Haugh, Sr. Teresa Haugh, R.S.M., the late Mary Cawley, Christopher (late Nellie) Howe, Anna (late P.J.) Clancy, Bridget Haugh and Gerald Haugh; devoted son of the late James and Margaret Haugh (née Flannigan); kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear cousin and friend of many throughout Chicago and County Clare in Ireland. Former parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church in South Holland. Retired from Teamsters Local 710 with 30.5 years of service at Roadway Trucking. Previously at High-Low Foods as a union member of the C.T.D.U. John took great pride in his Irish Heritage, participating in Céili dancing at Gaelic Park. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
OCT
3
Funeral
08:45 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Memories & Condolences

September 29, 2020
John was a great neighbor and man. I remember growing up across the street and cutting his lawn and shoveling snow for him. He qas the kindest man on Prince Drive. He will be missed by all
Patrick and Amy Sweeney
Patrick Sweeney
Neighbor
This is very sad.He must have been heartbroken without Mary.prayers to all his family.
John Gannon
Friend
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home














