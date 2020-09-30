John F. Haugh, age 86, late of Oak Lawn formerly of South Holland. Native of County Clare, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Mary Margaret Haugh (née Donohoe); loving brother of Patrick (late Sarah) Haugh, Sr. Teresa Haugh, R.S.M., the late Mary Cawley, Christopher (late Nellie) Howe, Anna (late P.J.) Clancy, Bridget Haugh and Gerald Haugh; devoted son of the late James and Margaret Haugh (née Flannigan); kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear cousin and friend of many throughout Chicago and County Clare in Ireland. Former parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church in South Holland. Retired from Teamsters Local 710 with 30.5 years of service at Roadway Trucking. Previously at High-Low Foods as a union member of the C.T.D.U. John took great pride in his Irish Heritage, participating in Céili dancing at Gaelic Park. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com