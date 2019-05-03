|
Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (nee Mulvihill). Devoted father of Mary Patricia (Cecil) Corbett, Kathleen (David), Lavonne (Brian) Blunt, John Jr. (Jayne) Hayes, Margaret (Ted) Koehler, and Timothy (Julie) Hayes. Proud grandfather of 10. Dear great-grandfather and uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Crisis Center for South Suburbia, P. O. Box 39, Tinley Park, IL 60477, https://crisisctr.org/contact/ or The Cancer Research Foundation, 3354 N. Paulina St., Suite 208, Chicago, IL 60657, https://www.cancerresearchfdn.org/ would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019