John F. Homan Obituary
John (Jack) F. Homan, age 96, died peacefully April 4th, 2020. Jack was the devoted husband of the late Dolores (Laurie) Homan for over 70 wonderful years, loving father of Connie Weaver, Jenifer (Jeff) Shipley, Chris (Pat) Strawn, and John (Mary Jo) Homan, and adored grandfather of Laurie (Eric) Hill, Sarah (Ben) Hodgetts, Sam (Allison) Shipley, Samantha (Daryl) Buck, Amanda (Bruno) Klein and Jack Homan. He is an honored WWII veteran, where he served as a Lieutenant in the Navy. He proudly attended Notre Dame University, and later graduated from Northwestern University and began a storied career as a lead engineer for Baxter International. Visitation and funeral mass details TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Chicago honorflightchicago.org or 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310 Rosemont, IL 60018. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
