John F. Huebner of Western Springs, IL age 70, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Manor Care Facility in Hinsdale. He was born in Oak Park, IL August 16, 1949. He graduated from Lyons Township High School and from the University of Plano, TX. He went to work for Electro-Motive, a division of General Motors in La Grange, IL. He then worked for Olson Engineering & Sales Corp for several years. He also managed a Radio Shack store. He then started his own business in Landscaping and Janitor Services. He was very active with Grace Lutheran Church of Western Springs. A memorial service will be held at a future date due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Interment private. His parents, Fred & June Huebner, along with his sister Dianne H. Clatur preceded him in death.He is survived by a niece, Jennifer A. Cinelli & husband, Anthony, and 2 great-nieces Allison & Amanda of Hopkinton, MA. A nephew, Scott F. Clatur & wife, Tiffany and 3 great-nephews Aidan, Chase & Wyatt of Warwick, NY. A brother-in-law, Clay Clatur of Estero, FL. John's family asks for memorial donations be made to SEASPAR (the South East Association for Special Parks and Recreation) a special recreation association that provides dynamic programs and quality recreation services for people with disabilities). This organization was very special to John. https://www.seaspar.org/donations/ SEASPAR, 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside, IL. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020