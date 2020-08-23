John F. Hurley, Jr., of Oakbrook Terrace, passed away on August 17, 2020. John is survived by his loving children, Jaclynn Marie Hurley and John F. Hurley, III (Maddi Vander Loop), and his grandson, Calvin Gram Hurley. John was the son of the late John F. Hurley and the late Margaret "Peggy" (O'Connell) Hurley. John is survived by his sister, Nora Hurley (Weston) Marsh and his brother, William "Patrick" (Kate) Hurley. John was the beloved Uncle of his nieces, nephews, and grand-nephew. John was very fond of his many relatives and friends in his second home of West Cork, Ireland. He was a life-long fan of the Chicago Blackhawks, the Chicago White Sox, and Notre Dame football. John's sense of humor and his love of good times at the Milwaukee Irish Fest, in New Orleans, at the Moose Lodge, and many other places with his many friends, old and new, are legendary. The "big guy" will be missed by many. Due to Covid-19 considerations, a private family funeral and burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery were held. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when all can be together again. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
