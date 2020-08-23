1/1
John F. Hurley Jr.
John F. Hurley, Jr., of Oakbrook Terrace, passed away on August 17, 2020. John is survived by his loving children, Jaclynn Marie Hurley and John F. Hurley, III (Maddi Vander Loop), and his grandson, Calvin Gram Hurley. John was the son of the late John F. Hurley and the late Margaret "Peggy" (O'Connell) Hurley. John is survived by his sister, Nora Hurley (Weston) Marsh and his brother, William "Patrick" (Kate) Hurley. John was the beloved Uncle of his nieces, nephews, and grand-nephew. John was very fond of his many relatives and friends in his second home of West Cork, Ireland. He was a life-long fan of the Chicago Blackhawks, the Chicago White Sox, and Notre Dame football. John's sense of humor and his love of good times at the Milwaukee Irish Fest, in New Orleans, at the Moose Lodge, and many other places with his many friends, old and new, are legendary. The "big guy" will be missed by many. Due to Covid-19 considerations, a private family funeral and burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery were held. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when all can be together again. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
August 21, 2020
John was my beloved nephew who loved a good time with his many relatives in W. Cork. All will miss him more than our mere words can convey. To Jackie and John, I extend my heartfelt sympathy.
May his dear soul rest in peace.
Sheila Hurley
Family
August 20, 2020
I was John’s Supervisor when he first became a Substation Operator. Not only did he turn out to be a great Operator but he turned out to be a Great Friend! I’m really gonna miss him. Rest in Peace John. See you on the other side.
Larry Scarpaci
Friend
