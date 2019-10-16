Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Latus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Latus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Latus Obituary
John F. Latus, beloved husband of the late Donna (nee Kuffel); devoted father of Jack (Karen) Latus and Jill (Jeff Ackerman) Latus; dear grandfather of Amanda (Brian) Ginsburg, Andrea, Autumn and Zander; great grandfather of Logan, Drea and Kaleb; dear brother of 5. Celebration of Life will be held Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Intement private at All Saints Cemetery. For info www.salernofuneralhomes. com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now