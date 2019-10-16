|
John F. Latus, beloved husband of the late Donna (nee Kuffel); devoted father of Jack (Karen) Latus and Jill (Jeff Ackerman) Latus; dear grandfather of Amanda (Brian) Ginsburg, Andrea, Autumn and Zander; great grandfather of Logan, Drea and Kaleb; dear brother of 5. Celebration of Life will be held Friday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Intement private at All Saints Cemetery. For info www.salernofuneralhomes. com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019