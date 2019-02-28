|
|
John F. McGrory, age 76, late of Orland Park. Native of Derry City, Northern Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. McGrory (née May); devoted father of Daniel (Cathy) McGrory, Nancy (Bill) Grabs, and the late Jack McGrory; proud grandfather of Daniel, Tyler, and Caitlyn McGrory, and James, Anthony, and Jack Grabs; loving brother of Anna, Joan, Madeliene, Carmel, Marie, Daniel, Loretta, Michael, Sharon, the late Dolores, Helen, Pauline and Patricia. Memorial Mass Saturday 10:45 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019