Zimmerman and Sandeman Memorial Chapel
5200 W 95TH ST
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 424-0340
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zimmerman and Sandeman Memorial Chapel
5200 W 95TH ST
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 Lawler Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map

John F. O'Connell

John F. O'Connell Obituary
John F. O'Connell, age 92, US Navy Veteran, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2020. Loving husband of the late Ann O'Connell, nee Dore; Beloved father of Roxann O. (Edward) Smith, Amy (Earl) Horecky, and Stephen (Patricia) O'Connell; Cherished grandfather of Anna, Brian, and Kevin Horecky, Edward, Clare, and Declan Smith, and Aidan and Ryan O'Connell; Great-grandfather of Lily; Dear brother-in-law of Celeste (the late Bill) O'Dea and the late Margaret (the late Ralph) Green; Uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Clare O'Connell, and his sisters, Joan (Bill) Whalan and Judy (Ed) Kraus. Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, from 3-8 PM at Zimmerman & Sandeman Funeral Home, 5200 W 95th St., Oak Lawn. Memorial Mass will be at 10 AM on Saturday, March 7, at St. Linus Church, 10300 Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Park Lawn Association, 10833 S. LaPorte, Oak Lawn, IL 60453.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020
