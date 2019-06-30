|
John F. Reilly of Lisle (formerly of Park Ridge and Barrington). Beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (nee Carr); loving father of Sean (Patricia) and Mary Beth (James) Kelly; proud grandfather of Kaitlin, the late Patrick, and Lizzy Reilly, Clare, Mary and Bridget Kelly. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Family and Friends are asked to meet at Villa St. Benedict, 1920 Maple Ave., Lisle on Monday, July 1, 2019 Visitation at 10:00 A.M., Mass at 11:00 A.M. Private interment. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019