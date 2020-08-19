1/1
John F. Schaller
Age 63. Beloved husband and sweetheart of Miriam "Mimi" Schaller (nee Herter). Loving father of Eric (fiancée Christy Drew) Schaller, Daniel (Karen) Schaller, and Ian (Stacie) Schaller. Proud grandfather and "baeba baeba" of Luke, Brynn, Ava, and Calvin. Cherished son of Frieda and the late Richard Schaller. Dear brother of Gary (Kate), Mike (Sue), Nancy, and Jim. Kind uncle to a "great bunch" of nieces and nephews. Respected and trusted friend of many. 35 year member of the Chicago Painters and Decorators Union L.U. 265. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. all are welcome. Funeral Friday 11:30 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 12:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 we are limiting to immediate family only. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations by check to "Northwestern University" with "Mehta/Singhal Myeloma Research" in the memo section. Donations also accepted online at www.cancer.northwestern.edu, click "Donate" and designate as a memorial gift, "in memory of John Schaller" and choose the option "Other" and write in "Myeloma Research and Education," and the following gift fund "3203003076701GFT." Please leave a memory for the family on John's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral
11:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
