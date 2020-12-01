John F. Serafini, Retired Lt. CPD, beloved husband of Rita (nee: Sexton); preceded in death by Elio, Aurelia, Elio Jr and Silvia; loved father of Cindy, John (Debbie), Karen (Mike Hilbert), Michael (Karen) and Christine (Ron Fiala). Grandpa of: John (Maggie), Michael (Angela), Robert, Dan, (Nikki), Kevin, Scott, (Desiree), Jennifer, Brittany and Ronnie. Papa to Peyton, Hailey, Carter, Caleb, Mattie, Rory and Jaxton. Uncle and friend to many. In God's care November 21, 2020. Mass and a celebration of life to be set at a future date.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.