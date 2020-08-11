John F. Sheridan, age 92, U.S. Navy veteran. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Ryan). Devoted father of Lynne (William) Moser and Jan Sheridan. Loving grandfather of Lauren Moser, Michael J. Todorofsky and Jason Todorofsky. Dear brother of Catherine Dolan, the late Lillian (the late Cornelius) Cronin and the late Margaret (the late Thomas) Callan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graduate of Old St. Patrick High School. Many years of service with Universal Form Clamp and U.S. Electrical Motor. Former fire commissioner of Roberts Park and longtime member of Colleagues Club. Member of Sacred Heart Ushers. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Thursday 11 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 12 noon Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
