John F. Sheridan
John F. Sheridan, age 92, U.S. Navy veteran. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Ryan). Devoted father of Lynne (William) Moser and Jan Sheridan. Loving grandfather of Lauren Moser, Michael J. Todorofsky and Jason Todorofsky. Dear brother of Catherine Dolan, the late Lillian (the late Cornelius) Cronin and the late Margaret (the late Thomas) Callan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graduate of Old St. Patrick High School. Many years of service with Universal Form Clamp and U.S. Electrical Motor. Former fire commissioner of Roberts Park and longtime member of Colleagues Club. Member of Sacred Heart Ushers. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Thursday 11 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 12 noon Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral
11:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
August 10, 2020
All our love, sympathy & prayers to the family. He lived an amazing life with lots of love.
Rosemary Castaldo
Friend
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
