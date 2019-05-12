|
|
John F. "Jack" Weis, age 91; loving father of John, James, and Thomas Weis. Visitation Tuesday, May 14th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Family and friends to meet Wednesday, May 15th, for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Odillo Church, 2244 S. East Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois 60402. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019