John Floyd Ruffolo, 60, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born in Highland Park, IL to Donald and Glenna (nee Engquist) Ruffolo. John is survived by his loving children Tina Bensman, Emily, Hannah and John Ruffolo. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL 60045. Masks and social distancing will be enforced, there will be a limit of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at one time so please be patient. For extended obituary please visit www.wenbanfh.com
. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022