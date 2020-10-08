1/
John Floyd Ruffolo
John Floyd Ruffolo, 60, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born in Highland Park, IL to Donald and Glenna (nee Engquist) Ruffolo. John is survived by his loving children Tina Bensman, Emily, Hannah and John Ruffolo. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest, IL 60045. Masks and social distancing will be enforced, there will be a limit of 50 people allowed in the funeral home at one time so please be patient. For extended obituary please visit www.wenbanfh.com. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022



Published in PL-Lake from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Memories & Condolences

October 7, 2020
Such a beautiful soul. Johnny was always so sweet to me no matter what. Gone to soon. My prayers are with all his family and friends. Rest in peace.
LAURA SANTELER
Friend
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Dino Parenti
October 7, 2020
Life is to short my friend. Never having the chance to say good bye is difficult. You may be gone but will not be forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend.
Suzan Pedersen Smith
October 6, 2020
Johnny was a dear friend of mine. Our families lived just down the alley from each other. He will be missed. My condolences to the family. RIP my friend.
Randall Thuente
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of John F. Ruffolo. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father will give you strength as you mourn the loss of your loved one. (Matthew 5:4)
N. Stewart
