John "Jack" Foran Kennedy of Wheaton, a former long-time resident of Lake Bluff, passed away on September 3, 2019. He was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 25, 1924 to Francis Regis and Ellen (nee Lunney) Kennedy. Following 4 years at Loyola Academy in Chicago, Jack started his undergraduate at Dartmouth College in 1942. After 3 years of service during WWII in the Army as a Staff Sargent from 1943-1946, he graduated from Dartmouth in 1949. He went on to Cornell University Law School to receive his J.D. in 1952. After law school, Jack worked in the Trust Department at the First National Bank of Chicago and then as a Trust Officer at First National Bank of Lake Forest, all while continuing his postgraduate work at University of Chicago Graduate School of Business Administration, and ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. He practiced Probate, Trust and Estate law with various partners in Waukegan and Lake Forest, ultimately retiring as a partner with Holmstrom and Kennedy, P.C. in 1992. Jack had many business affiliations including the Illinois, Lake County, and Chicago Bar Associations, and served on the Dartmouth College enrollment committee. Past President of LF Chamber of Commerce and Family Service of Lake County. Board of Directors Lake County United Way, Deerpath art league, Lake County College Commission, Chicago Bar Association citizenship commission. A member of St. Mary's parish in Lake Forest, he also volunteered as an usher. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, playing piano, speaking and reading French, and spending time with his family at their summer home in Wisconsin. A loving father and grandfather, Jack had a passion for his family, friends, and loved ones, and will be truly missed. Jack is survived by his son John Regis Joseph (Kristin nee Schoenthaler) Kennedy; his two grandchildren John "Jack" Edward and Skylar Morgan Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmelita (nee Stanka) (1997); his parents; and his brother William J.L. Kennedy. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of St. Mary's, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL. Memorial contributions may be sent to Family Service of Lake County, or United Way of Lake County in loving memory of Jack Kennedy. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019