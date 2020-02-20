|
John Ford Remington, 84, passed away on February 10, 2020 in Lake Forest. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on October 7, 1935 to Frederic and Madeleine (nee Jasper) Remington. John is survived by his loving wife Nancy (nee Huntzinger); loving children Elizabeth R. (Jeffrey L. Sr.) Anderson, John F. (Beth), Robert G. (Heather) and David F. Remington; loving grandchildren Jeffrey L. (Lorraine) Anderson Jr., Karen (Harris) Covington, Constance (Caleb) Curtis, John F. Remington III, Christianna Brooks, and Allison Pestka,; loving great-grandchildren Maddison, Eliza and Jeffrey L Anderson III; loving sister Sally (Richard) Potts. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Frederic and William. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20 from 5 pm – 7 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, 700 Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. A memorial service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, February 21 at Frist Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 700 Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045 or a in loving memory of John. See website for full obituary. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020