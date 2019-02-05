Home

John J "Jack" Forrest. Loving husband of Donna nee Daly. Dear father of Annette Howell, Steven (Diane), Linda (Dennis) Nilson, Mary Hopkins, Mark Ret C.P.D. (Randi), Maureen (Daniel) Fischer, Scott (Nancy), Michael (Cindi), and Kevin. Loving grandfather of 23. Great-grandfather of 15. Fond brother of the late Arthur. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W Irving Park Rd Chicago Wednesday 4-8pm. Funeral Thursday 10:15am prayers to St Hilary Church Mass at 11am. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. For info www.cooneyfuneralhome.com or 773-588-5850
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019
