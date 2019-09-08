|
Father John Baldwin, 85, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Auburn, California. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Marie Baldwin and was a resident of Alameda, Ca. He is survived by his, brother Thomas Baldwin and wife Nancy, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
He was a graduate of Quigley Preparatory Seminary; with Bachelor and Master's degrees from St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, Mundelein, Illinois; and a Masters in Theology from Princeton Theological Seminary. Father John was ordained as a Catholic Priest by the Archbishop of Chicago, on May 7, 1959.
After serving parishes in the Chicago area, Father John entered active duty in the United States Navy in 1968 and retired from the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps as a Captain in 1995.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Sept 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of the Brook Worship Center, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Illinois followed by burial at Calvary Cemetary, 301 Chicago Ave, Evanston, Ill 60201
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019