Our Beloved Uncle, John Krawiec passed away on October 28, 2020. He was born in Poland on June 15, 1919. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews in the States as well as in Poland.
He was a Journalist, A Fighter for Political Freedom, A Historian and a Teacher. In WWII, he was arrested in May of 1943 for publishing the underground newspaper as part of the Polish Resistance. He was imprisoned for two years in Auschwitz – Buchenwald Concentration Camps and bears his numbers on his left arm. Emigrating to the US in 1949, he worked his way through Loyola University; earning a degree in Political Science. Serving as the Editor-in–Chief of the Daily Polish Newspaper in Chicago, he was part of the press pool for President Nixon's trip to Poland; the only way he could safely return to his homeland. He has met several US Presidents and Popes in his career. His retirement from the newspaper included volunteering at the Holocaust Museum in Skokie. He spoke to over 3,000 Chicago area school children.
If you ever asked him how he aged so well, he would say "I drank good scotch with good friends." We toast you Uncle John, Na Zdrowie. We will miss you.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorial donations to the Holocaust Museum of Skokie. There will be no public services, due to Covid but please visit his online guest book at MorizzoFuneralHome.com
.