John Francis Quinn, 91, of Wadsworth, IL, formerly of Lindenhurst, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Loving husband of Betty Ann. Devoted father of John Quinn, Julie (Mark) Puro, Barbara (Tim) Verbeke, and David (Kimberly) Quinn. Grandfather of Jonathan (Molly) Quinn, Caitlyn (Kyle) Tielens, Miles (Heather) Quinn, Keith (Erin) Puro, Dawn (Drew) Puroway, Scott Puro, Tim Verbeke, Michael Verbeke, Kelly Verbeke, Julie Quinn, Grace Quinn, Jenna Quinn, and Emily Quinn. Great-grandfather ten. Brother of the late Mary Ellen Quinn, Rita Pizzillo, Sally Detry, and Barbara Wermeling. Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Additional visitation will be 10 – 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church Wednesday, February 19, 2020 followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John's memory to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020