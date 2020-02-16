Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church

John Francis Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Francis Quinn Obituary
John Francis Quinn, 91, of Wadsworth, IL, formerly of Lindenhurst, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Loving husband of Betty Ann. Devoted father of John Quinn, Julie (Mark) Puro, Barbara (Tim) Verbeke, and David (Kimberly) Quinn. Grandfather of Jonathan (Molly) Quinn, Caitlyn (Kyle) Tielens, Miles (Heather) Quinn, Keith (Erin) Puro, Dawn (Drew) Puroway, Scott Puro, Tim Verbeke, Michael Verbeke, Kelly Verbeke, Julie Quinn, Grace Quinn, Jenna Quinn, and Emily Quinn. Great-grandfather ten. Brother of the late Mary Ellen Quinn, Rita Pizzillo, Sally Detry, and Barbara Wermeling. Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Additional visitation will be 10 – 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church Wednesday, February 19, 2020 followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John's memory to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -