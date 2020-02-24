Home

POWERED BY

Dr. John Francis Shea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. John Francis Shea Obituary
Caution: External Sender

Dr. John Francis Shea, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by love at his Burlington home on February 19th, 2020. John was born on July 13, 1941 in Peoria, IL to his parents James D. Shea and Ruth Shea nee: (Marchino). He and Patricia Ann Moeckel were married December 7, 1984 in Kauai, Hawaii and resided in Riverside, IL.

A celebration of Dr. Shea's life will take place on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center- 2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105 (Located at the Corner of Highway 36 and W). The family invites you to an open house from 11:30pm to 2:45pm, followed by a 3:00pm memorial service, that will include time for anyone that would like to share stories of John.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -