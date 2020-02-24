|
|
Caution: External Sender
Dr. John Francis Shea, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by love at his Burlington home on February 19th, 2020. John was born on July 13, 1941 in Peoria, IL to his parents James D. Shea and Ruth Shea nee: (Marchino). He and Patricia Ann Moeckel were married December 7, 1984 in Kauai, Hawaii and resided in Riverside, IL.
A celebration of Dr. Shea's life will take place on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center- 2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105 (Located at the Corner of Highway 36 and W). The family invites you to an open house from 11:30pm to 2:45pm, followed by a 3:00pm memorial service, that will include time for anyone that would like to share stories of John.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020