Dear Family & Friends of Dr. John Francis SheaThe celebration to honor Dr. Shea, originally set for March 21st, 2020, has been postponed due to the uncertainty of the current pandemic and the extension of the "Safer at Home" order.Given the tens of thousands of people Dr. Shea touched throughout his medical and teaching career, it is family's wishes to reschedule the service to less uncertain, but more convenient and joyful time while also giving the opportunity for his colleagues attended.Dr. Shea's celebration is now planned for Saturday October 10th, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, Wi 53105) with an open house from 11:30am to 2:45pm, followed by a 3:00pm memorial service.Your thoughtful consideration and cooperation is greatly appreciated!Sincerely,The Family of Dr. John F. SheaServices Entrusted to:Integrity Funeral Services262-514-4600