John Francis Shea
Dear Family & Friends of Dr. John Francis Shea

The celebration to honor Dr. Shea, originally set for March 21st, 2020, has been postponed due to the uncertainty of the current pandemic and the extension of the "Safer at Home" order.

Given the tens of thousands of people Dr. Shea touched throughout his medical and teaching career, it is family's wishes to reschedule the service to less uncertain, but more convenient and joyful time while also giving the opportunity for his colleagues attended.

Dr. Shea's celebration is now planned for Saturday October 10th, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, Wi 53105) with an open house from 11:30am to 2:45pm, followed by a 3:00pm memorial service.

Your thoughtful consideration and cooperation is greatly appreciated!

Sincerely,

The Family of Dr. John F. Shea

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:30 - 2:45 PM
Integrity Celebrations
OCT
10
Memorial service
3:00 PM
Integrity Celebrations
Funeral services provided by
Integrity Celebrations Center
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
262-514-4600
