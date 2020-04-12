|
|
John Frederick ("J. Fred") Herlocker, 90. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Ryan Herlocker (Oct 13 2018). Loving father to John F. "Jack" (Debra) Herlocker, Jr. and Julie (Pietro Cecchini) Herlocker; cherished grandfather to Hailey Ryan and Jackson James Burkhardt, and Ezio and Luca Cecchini.
A Memorial Service will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, and will be re-scheduled once health concerns are contained. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the USO, www.uso.org Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020