Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Herlocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frederick Herlocker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Frederick Herlocker Obituary
John Frederick ("J. Fred") Herlocker, 90. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Ryan Herlocker (Oct 13 2018). Loving father to John F. "Jack" (Debra) Herlocker, Jr. and Julie (Pietro Cecchini) Herlocker; cherished grandfather to Hailey Ryan and Jackson James Burkhardt, and Ezio and Luca Cecchini.

A Memorial Service will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, and will be re-scheduled once health concerns are contained. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the USO, www.uso.org Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -