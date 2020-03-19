|
John Frederick ("J. Fred") Herlocker, 90, of Lake Bluff. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Ryan Herlocker (Oct 13 2018). Loving father to John F. "Jack" (Debra) Herlocker, Jr. and Julie (Pietro Cecchini) Herlocker; cherished grandfather to Hailey Ryan and Jackson James Burkhardt, and Ezio and Luca Cecchini.
J. Fred was born and raised in Kenilworth, and after returning from college and the Korean War, he proudly and happily lived the rest of his life on the North Shore.
Memorial service - 2pm, Saturday April 18, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his honor to to the USO, www.uso.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020