John G. Adolf
John "Jack" G. Adolf, age 88, USMC Veteran, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Saturday August 29, 2020. Loving husband of Jean R. Adolf for 66 years. Devoted father of John (Mary Pat), Mary Jean (Ed) Cannon, Janet (Steve) Thompson, Catherine Thompson, Joan (Rich) Brenner, Bernie (Jeannie) and Karen (Mark) Dahl.

Cherished grandfather of Dave (Mary Kate) Cannon, Dan Cannon, Laura (Brad) Stoll, Emily (Ben) Johannsen, Brian Thompson, Kerry Thompson, Kevin Brenner, Kathryn (Josh) Knights, Mary Brenner, John H. Adolf, Kathleen Adolf, Abby Dahl, Aimee Dahl and great-grandfather of Ian, Jack, Vivienne, Luke and Olivia.

Dear brother of the late Barbara Jane Adolf, the late Anthony G. (Irene) Adolf and Roberta "Bobbie" (Stan) Williams. Fond uncle of Anthony and Joe (Angela) Adolf and Charlie Williams and great-uncle of Ryan and William Adolf.

The center of Jack's amazing life was his strong faith in God, devotion to his family and loyalty to his many friends. Our family is especially grateful for the lifetime friendships we have had with all our friends sailing and judging on Long Lake and being part of the LLYC. We so appreciate all of them for their care and compassion shown to Jack, especially during these past few years. Jack was a longtime resident of Clarendon Hills where he volunteered his time on the Village Board and with the Lions Club. He was a Masters Degree Graduate of DePaul University and was inducted into the DePaul Blue Demon Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.

Visitation Friday September 4th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Our family welcomes anyone wishing to attend during this time, but certainly understand the importance of protecting yourself, your family and others during this unprecedented time. On Saturday there will be a private family Mass at St. Cletus Church followed by the entombment service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum.

We also would like to say a special thank you to our Dad's caregiver Paz Garrido, who devoted so much time and effort in caring for Jack.

Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
St. Cletus Church
SEP
5
Entombment
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum
