John G. Michaelsen, age 88 years old, passed away peacefully on March 27th 2020. Beloved husband of the late Florence Michaelsen (nee Stanczyk). Loving father of Stacy (Steve) Wodka, Lisa (Tim) Travers and Eric (Leanne) Michaelsen. Proud grandfather of Jessica (Taylor) Layman, Alex, Lindsey Travers (Patrik Maldre) Zachary, Kelsey, Nicole, Taylor and Jenna. Dear brother of Ruth Benson and Carol Cross. John was a Korean War Veteran in the United States Navy and long serving member of the Chicago Police Force and retired as Deputy Chief. John will be missed for his sense of humor and his generosity. Private family services will be held with Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles, Il.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020