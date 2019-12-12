|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
The Ascension of Our Lord, Greek Orthodox Church
John G. Nikitas
1930 - 2019
John G. Nikitas, age 89, of Lake Forest, Illinois, born on June 26, 1930, passed on to eternal life on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Highland Park Hospital. He was the beloved husband of his wife, Mary, and the beloved father of his son, Gregory. John was born to Gregory and Ioanna Nikitas in the beautiful seaport town of Astakos, in northern Greece. He is survived by his beloved son, Gregory, his daughter-in-law, Judge Christen Bishop, and was the beloved Papou of his two grandchildren, John and William, whom he adored and who will have many wonderful memories of the times spent with him. He is also survived by his beloved nephews and nieces, Gregory and Maria Nikitas, of Athens, Greece; Gregory and Alexia Nikitas, of Athens, Greece; and Dr. John Nikitas, Ioanna and Dimitri Tzoganis, all of Greece. He is survived on his wife, Mary's side of the family by his sister-in-law, Rose, and brother-in-law, Robert Decker, of Chicago, Illinois, and their daughter, Katharine (Nicholas) Papadopoulos and their daughter, Rose, of Washington, DC.; his sister-in-law, Nancy and brother-in-law, Vaino Ajango, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and their children, Pamela (Dr. Brett Fink) and son, Ian, and their son, Craig (Mary) and their children, Irene and Walter; nephew and Godson, John Plaster, Robbi, and their children, Jack and Christine of Greenwich, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, his brothers, Dimitri and Peter Nikitas, his beloved sisters-in-law, Fay Paras, and Christine (Lynn) Plaster, and his brother-in-law, Lynn Plaster. John emigrated to the United States with his father in 1946, when he was 16 years old, and had a long career in the apparel industry with becoming vice president of Windbreaker, Inc. in Danville, Illinois. He served as an executive of Hart, Schaffner, and Marx. Then he became President of Rainfair, Inc., of Racine, Wisconsin, for a number of years. He became President of Shanhouse, a division of Gulf and Western Industries, which was later bought by Levi Strauss. John then headed his own company, Excello Ltd., in Chicago, Illinois. He enjoyed his work immensely and after retirement kept in touch with many of his colleagues and employees. During his employment and throughout his life, he and his wife, Mary, enjoyed traveling the world. John also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Greenland, and Chateauroux near Paris, France. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, Illinois. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at The Ascension of Our Lord, Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire, Illinois, 60069. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Church or Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, Illinois, 60025, or to a . The family would like to extend great appreciation to the staff and doctors at Highland Park Hospital and the staff at Balmoral Care Center for the excellent care he received. John will be missed by his family and many friends. May his memory be eternal. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019