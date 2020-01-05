|
John "Jack" G. O'Brien, 91, of Norwood Crossing, formerly of Oak Park. Beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Turner. Loving father of Georganne (Michael) Moreth. Proud grandfather of Mia and Molly. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise: his siblings, William, Jr., Robert (Maryalyce), Patricia (Jack) Rene, Isabelle (Joseph) McKitrick, Edward (MaryEllen), Mary Louise and Rev. Joseph O'Brien. Dear uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home – Peter Heneghan, Director, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 3:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 AM at funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church, Mass 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Norwood Crossing, 6016 N. Nina, Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020