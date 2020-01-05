Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
John G. O'Brien Obituary
John "Jack" G. O'Brien, 91, of Norwood Crossing, formerly of Oak Park. Beloved husband of the late Carol, nee Turner. Loving father of Georganne (Michael) Moreth. Proud grandfather of Mia and Molly. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise: his siblings, William, Jr., Robert (Maryalyce), Patricia (Jack) Rene, Isabelle (Joseph) McKitrick, Edward (MaryEllen), Mary Louise and Rev. Joseph O'Brien. Dear uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home – Peter Heneghan, Director, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 3:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 AM at funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church, Mass 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Norwood Crossing, 6016 N. Nina, Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
