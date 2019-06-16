|
Orlowski , John G. John G. Orlowski, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Orlowski. Dear father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. Friend to everyone and was loved by all who met him. A memorial Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Family and friends to meet Saturday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery Office, 700 N. River Road in Des Plaines for procession to graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 Michigan Avenue #1550, Chicago, IL. 60601. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
