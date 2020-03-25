|
|
John J. Garvey, age 60, of Lombard. Fond brother of James (Ramona) Garvey, Thomas (Kristie) Garvey, Michael (Janice) Garvey, Therese Piper, Edward (Susan) Garvey, and the late Mary Catherine; dear son of the late Thomas and Catherine Garvey; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Memorials to Clearbrook Center, 3201 Campbell St, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008, and National Association for Downs Syndrome are appreciated.
We encourage relatives and friends to share a memory on the Tribute Wall in lieu of personal attendance. All visitations and funerals are limited to members of the immediate family of the deceased in response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic. Knollcrest Funeral Home will be livestreaming the Funeral Service for John on Thursday, March 26th, at 11 AM. You can find that directly below the obituary on our website at www.knollcrest.net.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2020