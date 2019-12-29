Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Fireplace Room at Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
306 W. 4th Street
Hinsdale, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
John Gately Ryan Obituary
RYAN--John Gately Ryan, 77, died peacefully in Hinsdale, Illinois on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Jack lived his life with an unfaltering devotion to his family and his faith. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, friend, and colleague. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Judith (Cusack), five adoring children, John Gately Jr. of Western Springs, IL, Magdalene (Todd) Nelson of Western Springs, IL, Patricia (William) Knox of Bronxville, NY, Thomas (Anne) Ryan of Chicago, IL, and James Hayes (Deanna) Ryan of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by eleven beautiful grandchildren: Jack, Charlie, Patrick, Andrew, Elizabeth (Teddy), Ryan, Michael, Lizzie, Cate, Elle, and Reese who loved to spend time with their beloved Da. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas and James and his sisters, Sue and Kerry, and their spouses. He was predeceased by his brother Richard and sister Joan. Jack was a proud member of the Gately family. His grandfather, James Gately, was the owner of Gately's People Store in Chicago which was described as "the biggest store on Michigan Avenue." Jack began his career at retailer Carson Pirie Scott. Soon after, he opened Heritage Bank of Schaumburg with his brother, Thomas, and presided as Chairman of the Board. Jack was also an active resident in Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island, SC, Loblolly Pines, Hobe Sound, FL and The Burr Ridge Club, Burr Ridge, IL. Jack was a graduate of Xavier University where he also received a Business Graduate Degree.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Michael J. Fox Foundation, . A visitation will take place on January 4, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 am in the Fireplace Room at Saint Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 306 W. 4th Street, Hinsdale, Illinois. A funeral mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 am. Interment Private. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
